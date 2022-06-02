FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 2.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 7,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 521,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

FINV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

