First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIBK. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,912 shares of company stock worth $808,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

