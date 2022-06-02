First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.53

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.53 and traded as high as C$37.15. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$36.62, with a volume of 2,848,458 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.54.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.1709109 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$93,222,092.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,975.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

