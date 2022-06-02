FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.33 ($1.51).

FGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.71) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FGP stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 137 ($1.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.84). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

