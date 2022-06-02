Flamingo (FLM) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $30.15 million and $4.85 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,026.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,323.29 or 0.60547309 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00429355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 489.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

