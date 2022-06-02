FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 33,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,174.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

