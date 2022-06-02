FortKnoxster Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $304,978.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $4.18 million and $304,978.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,522.35 or 0.99985422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

