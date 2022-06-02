Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stake Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

