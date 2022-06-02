Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

FXTGY opened at $1.00 on Monday. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0062 dividend. This is a positive change from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

