Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.54) price objective on the stock.
FRAS opened at GBX 698.50 ($8.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 695.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 510 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($10.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.58.
Frasers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
