Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.54) price objective on the stock.

FRAS opened at GBX 698.50 ($8.84) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 695.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. Frasers Group has a one year low of GBX 510 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($10.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.58.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Frasers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.