Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 2,704 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

