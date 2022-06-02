Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 2,704 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($52.37) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
