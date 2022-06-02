Fuse Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $337,693.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $337,693.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.14 or 0.02031460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 796.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00454303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.