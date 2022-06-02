Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 7,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

