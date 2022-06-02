GAM Holding AG Buys 21,000 Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.20% of MDH Acquisition worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MDH Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDH Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

