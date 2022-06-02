GAM Holding AG Has $443,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $4.05 on Thursday, reaching $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,944,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

