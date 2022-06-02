GAM Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.79. 22,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

