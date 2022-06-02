GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.10% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $247,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 10,234.6% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 553,489 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 48.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 796,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 258,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

ARRW stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,604. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

