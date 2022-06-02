GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in FMC by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 540,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $124.56. 21,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,858. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

