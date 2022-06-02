GAM Holding AG Sells 118 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.17. 56,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.87 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.