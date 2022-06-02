GAM Holding AG Sells 41,400 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 72,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.