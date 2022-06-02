GAM Holding AG Takes $335,000 Position in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 625,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 508,216 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 197,743 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,196,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:ADEX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,233. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.