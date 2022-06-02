GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWET. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWET stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,964. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

