GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $139.62. 161,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.75.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,305 shares of company stock valued at $49,019,497. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

