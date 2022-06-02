Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

GIPR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.