Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $264,541.42 and $17,538.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 671.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,860.49 or 0.69268901 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 528.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.09 or 0.00431978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

