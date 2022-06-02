Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Raised by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Genpact comprises about 11.0% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dalton Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Genpact worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,856,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. 6,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,578. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

