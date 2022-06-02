Gillson Capital LP Lowers Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Gillson Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,831 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,920,000 after purchasing an additional 485,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,437,000 after buying an additional 721,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

