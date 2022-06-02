Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.08

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $12.03. Glanbia shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Glanbia from €16.00 ($17.20) to €14.50 ($15.59) in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
