Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 128,759 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFSU. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000.

Shares of CFFSU stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

