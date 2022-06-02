Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 74,307 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCIC. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,566 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 693.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 814,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 712,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,118,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 635,733 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

