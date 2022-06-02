Glazer Capital LLC Buys 37,363 Shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MLAC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

