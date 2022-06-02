Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 62,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KACLU opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

