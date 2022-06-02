Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCCTU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PCCTU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.
