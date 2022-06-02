Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000.

NASDAQ ALSAU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

