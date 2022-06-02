Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 80,238 McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAIU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

