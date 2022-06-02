Glazer Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCAXU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.