Glazer Capital LLC Sells 80,505 Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,505 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSRXU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 60.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 114.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSRXU opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in identifying businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries.

