Glazer Capital LLC Takes $704,000 Position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of LFACU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

