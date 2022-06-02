Glitch Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $115,000.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Glitch has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

