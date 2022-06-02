Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.39

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 0 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of £19.02 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.
Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)
