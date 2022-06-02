Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,001 shares of company stock valued at $351,230,191. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $740.37 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.22 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $767.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $945.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $907.27.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.