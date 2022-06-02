Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases 6,494 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $180.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

