Golden Goose Hits Market Cap of $382,443.84 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $382,443.84 and $40,244.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.92 or 0.01501234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 992.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00463025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

