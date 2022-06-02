Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.