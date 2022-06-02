Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.25.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

