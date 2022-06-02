Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

