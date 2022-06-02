Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

GHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

GHM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738. Graham has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 166,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

