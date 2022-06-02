Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

