Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

