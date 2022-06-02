Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

GRIN opened at $26.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.